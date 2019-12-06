LOUISVILLE…State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), made the following statement after learning of the closing of the Grain Systems Inc. (GSI) Flora facility on January 31, 2020:

“I am sad to hear of the decision to close the Flora facility of GSI and the 89 employees affected by this closing. This is what happens when the tax-hikers in our state keep raising taxes and increasing fees on families and businesses. The business decision to consolidate operations and reduce costs is understandable, but I’m hopeful that all of these people will be able to keep their jobs in the consolidation at the Newton and Assumption, Illinois plants.”

GSI is the world's largest manufacturer of steel farm bins, commercial storage grain bins and grain silos, providing farmers and processing facilities a single source for all of their grain equipment needs, providing quality equipment and services to over 70 countries worldwide.

According to the GSI history on their web site, Craig Sloan helped establish Grain Systems, Inc. (GSI) in 1972 in a 5,000 square foot garage with only three workers, and began manufacturing a wide variety of corrugated steel storage bins. Though they started out as one of the smallest steel storage bin manufacturers, by 1988 they were one of the largest in the world. GSI boasts the most technologically advanced grain dryers and systems in the industry. Their material handling systems including grain bin sweeps, spreaders, chain loop systems, commercial bucket elevators, conveyors, support towers, and catwalks, all work together to streamline agricultural businesses.