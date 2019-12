City of Flora officials have announced that the City is once again sponsoring a “Best Christmas Lights in Town” contest.

Contact Flora City Hall for information on registering your home for the contest. The deadline to enter your home is December 17th. Judging will be conducted between December 18th and 22nd.

The winning entry will receive a $100 utility bill credit; 2nd place will receive a $50 utility bill credit; and 3rd place will receive $25 utility bill credit.