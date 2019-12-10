DIXON – David Alan Lee, age 54, died at home surrounded by his family Saturday, December 7, 2019.

David was born on January 22, 1965 in Kewanee the son of Floyd and Vera (Stutler) Lee. He married Lila Hamrick on July 8, 2000 in Dixon. David was employed as a HVAC technician for 26 years, most recently with Stewart’s Heating and Cooling in Dixon. He worked alongside Dustin Drew and Brandon Rueter who he considered more as family than co-workers. David enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids. He was always up for a good debate no matter what the subject. David loved shopping online and Halloween was his favorite holiday to celebrate. He loved collecting medieval memorabilia.

Survivors include his wife Lila Lee of Dixon; his father, Floyd (Vickey) Lee of Kewanee; his mother Vera Skutnick who died December 8, 2019; four daughters, Samantha Lee of Kewanee, Jessica (Brad) Cole of Kewanee, Kayla (Trent) Taylor Jr. of Dixon and Breellen (Jessie Scheck) Hamrick of Dixon; one son, Jeremy (Ashley) Lee of Kewanee; one sister, Nicole (Dave Schwigen) Thompson of Kewanee; one brother, James (Eline) Lee of the state of Washington; two aunts, Donna Boardman of Kewanee and Judy (Johnny) Schmidt of Bishop Hill; eleven grandchildren, Angelina, Zackariah, Riddick, Kalista, Bradlee, Mackenzie, Addison, Ayreona, Trinity, Lila and Jaxon and many other loved ones.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Riley Ray Cole; maternal and paternal grandparents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

