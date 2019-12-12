During the Fulton County Board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, members learned of Nicole Darling’s decision not to seek reappointment as county engineer.

LEWISTOWN — During the Fulton County Board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, members learned of Nicole Darling’s decision not to seek reappointment as county engineer.

In a letter addressed to Chairman Patrick O’Brian, Darling states her last day will be Feb. 11. She said her department will continue to operate as normal.

“The staff of the Highway Department is beyond amazing; their skills, hard work and dedication is remarkable,” Darling said in the letter. “They will continue to provide the utmost quality of service to the taxpayers.

“Working for the people of Fulton County for the past fourteen years has been educational, a challenge, and rewarding. And living here has been a joy… I have been proud to call Fulton County home.”

O’Brian said that an Ad Hoc Committee has been formed to seek a candidate to fill Darling’s vacancy. Serving on the committee are board members Roger Clark, Steve Bohler, Terry Pigg, John Spangler and Jason Myetich, as well as Tonya Holmes of the Highway Department.

In other business, Treasurer Staci Mayall updated the board on the county’s fiscal year ending Dec. 1.

The year ended with a deficit of $153,248.

Fulton County received additional funds from the State of Illinois in the amount of approximately $426,000, Mayall said. This is due to a surplus in property taxes and personal property replacement taxes.

“It’s a blessing if we receive it but I strongly encourage you not to count on it,” Mayall said to the board.

Furthermore, board members approved resolutions for retro pay for non-union employees that would equal a 2% salary increase for fiscal year 2018-2019 and a 2% salary increase of the new fiscal year.

Some board members questioned where funds for the retro pay would come from.

“There’s no money there so how are you going to do this?” asked Mary Deushane.

Finance Chair Jason Myetich said that salaries had been given a 2.5% increase in the budget as a cushion. If more funds are needed after the courthouse union negotiations have settled, those monies will be transferred from unappropriated funds, he noted.

The retro pay will be a separate line item in the budget, Myetich said.

This affects about eight employees.

Mayall said she would have the figures for this payment at next month’s meeting.

Both of the measures had been approved at the board’s last meeting. The resolutions were created and approved in order to “create a paper trail.”

Also, board members approved amending the board’s Rules of Order, which included reorganization of their committees.

The committees are now:

•Finance & Insurance

•County Highways

•Property & Personnel/Courts

•Health

•Safety & Campground

•Community Development

The Fulton County Board also approved:

•A resolution recognizing Destiny Chapman, a Lewistown High School senior who was the Census 2020 awareness poster contest winner; her poster will be displayed in libraries throughout Illinois

•A one year reappointment of John Young as Fulton County Campground Superintendent

•Allowing O’Brian to talk with department heads and union representatives about potentially changing the county’s employee pay date to alleviate payroll errors; this will be brought back to the board in May

•Amending an agreement with Clean Energy Design Group for solar at the Clayberg Nursing Home; the amendment was to correct discrepancies in terminology

•Allowing Bill Phillips of Phillips and Associates Architects to seek bids to replace three air conditioners in the courthouse and

•Approved new and revised personnel policies.