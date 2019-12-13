Jim Blucker leads the First Baptist Church of Kewanee choir, along with keyboardist Brock Tumbleson and drummer Dave Sherrard, in a rehearsal for “Agnus Dei,” a concert of worship for Christmas featuring the songs of Michael W. Smith, created by David Hamilton with Dennis and Karla Worley. The concert will be performed twice Sunday, at 3 and 7 p.m., at the church at 123 S Tremont Street. Agnus Dei comes from two Latin words: “agnus” meaning "lamb" and “dei,” "of God." The concerts will be open to the public. There is no charge for admission; a freewill offering will be taken.