The Henry and Stark County Health Departments' and the Henry County Health Board are pleased to announce the 2019 Health Department Employee Service Award recipients. This year's winners include:

Janell Steffen, of Neponset, Homecare Supervisor-Referral Coordinator, 25 Years of Service

Gail Norin, of Andover, Homecare Assistant, 15 Years of Service

Bobbie Nebinger, of Kewanee, Homecare Assistant, 10 Years of Service

Kathy Jenkins, of Kewanee, Customer Service Representative, 5 Years of Service

Dustin Dawson, of Kewanee, IT-Building Services Specialist, 5 Years of Service

Kelli Humphrey, of Cambridge, Fiscal Coordinator, 5 Years of Service

Ruby Beam, of Kewanee, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service

Debra Boelens, of Geneseo, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service

Barbara Coakley, of Kewanee, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service

Dorothy Harris, of Kewanee, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service

Rose Taylor, of Kewanee, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service

Jennifer Wilson, of Galva, Homecare Assistant, 5 Years of Service

Health Department Public Health Administrator, Duane Stevens states, "The Henry County Board of Health recognizes that honest, loyal and qualified employees are the most valuable assets of the Health Department. It is because of their dedication and commitment that we have been able to contribute so much to the health and well-being of the community."

For more information on the services of the Henry and Stark County Health Departments, call the Health Department at (309) 852-0197 (Henry) or 852-3115 (Stark) or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter.