The Kewanee Park District voted to raise user fees on many of the park district’s programs and services at the monthly board meeting Thursday.

Last month, the board grappled with a projected increase in workforce costs due to an increase in minimum wage, with Parks and Recreation Director Brian Johnson calling the minimum wage increase “an unfunded mandate by the state.”

The wage increase, set to go from $8.25 to $9.25 on Jan. 1, and the jump to $10 inJuly, will cost the district over $20,000 next year, according to calculations by Johnson. The total amount needed to make up the workforce budget shortfall would be $150,000 over the next six years, Johnson said.

At the last meeting, the board discussed raising user fees for park programs and services, but stopped short of doing so, instead voting to do away with non-resident user fees.

At their monthly meeting, the board went item by item, raising prices on their fees.

“We haven’t raised prices in over 10 years,” said commissioner Andrew Verstraete.

Board President Jim Powell agreed that it was time to address the issue.

“I think it's just with labor and everything, it’s a good thing. We’ve got to address it,” Powell said of the coming budget shortfall and move to raise fees.

Commissioner Steve Brackett said he had spoken with a number of acquaintances about the proposed user fee raise.

“They know this is coming,” he said.

In addition to raising district user fees, Johnson said he believed there were other areas where prices would have to be increased.

“Prices in the restaurant (19th Hole) will definitely go up,” he said.

Board members disagreed with how to come up with the assess the new fees, with Powell pushing back on a suggestion by Brackett to raise the user fees in a uniform percentage increase across the board.

In the end, the board voted to increase a 9-hole round of golf from $10 to $12, with $8 for a cart. For 18 holes of golf, the price would go from $15 to $17 for the golf pass, and $13 for a cart, making the total cost of a round of golf with a cart $30.

The board also increased season tickets with a big enough jump in the fees in order to avoid having to address the shortfall every year.

“I want to make sure we raise it enough to cover labor but stay lower than other courses,” said Powell.

The board voted to increase the single golf season ticket by $75 to $400. The cost was also raised for the senior pass from $260 to $320, and a family pass was raised from $460 to $525.

The increase wouldn’t affect high school or junior golfing prices, but the board did raise private cart-owner fees and tournaments, as well as rental fees for pull carts and golf clubs.

Across the board, for baseball, tee-ball and soccer, the board voted to raise the fees for the programs by $10. The $10 increase will also be applied to the district’s day camp.

The shelter house and pagoda fees were also discussed and the board voted to increase the fees for the shelter house from $80 to $100. Renters will also be required to pay a $50 deposit on the property, as well as sign a contract agreeing to be out of the shelter house no later than 9 p.m. The pagoda rate was raised from $40 to $50.

The board tabled the discussion on raising rates at the Oasis Aquatic Center. Currently, residents pay $5 a day to swim. Season passes run $65 for single passes and $200 for a family of four. The board couldn’t agree on whether to raise prices at all.

Last year, the aquatic center lost almost $19,000, which some members suggested could be attributed to the rainy weather earlier in the summer months.

One suggestion was to raise the daily price to $10 a day, but Commissioner Jim Heberer pushed back on the idea, noting the recent Illinois School Report Card revealed that 77 percent of Kewanee district school children are low income students.

“I want to keep it as low as possible,” Heberer said about the pool admission. “I want to get people into the pool.”

No increase was voted upon, but one board member wondered how much more money could be lost.

“At what point do we keep losing twenty grand?” Verstraete asked.