“A spoon full of sugar”, it has been said, and even in the very worst of circumstances, no matter what age can be true. In the darkest of times, or what time of night, a child can have the very earth shaking thing happen to them. Their entire world can be taken from them, and no one can ever have the words to say the right thing. Workers are left with the utmost awful situations, and often left with nothing but the protocol they must follow. A program was started to help with making the worst, a tad bit better, not to take away the atrocity but to aid with at least making it easier. Years ago we took food to those who were sick, or had losses, somehow we have gotten away from that. Lori Kocher, has a heart for the Foster care program, and knew of such a program and for the past five years has implemented it to her classroom at Christmas for her students. Not just her students, but now their family members, have aided in collecting pajamas and books for our local DCFS office to aid in the Youth in Care workers to give to children who are suddenly removed for any type of reasons from their home to be given at that time. The DCFS also shares with other programs as well in our community. Such a nice gesture, to comfort them, as many of them might not have anything whatsoever at that time. It is also a teaching tool, a life lesson, as many children have no idea whatsoever how very blessed they are to have a nice warm bed at night to be tucked into as well, a Christmas blessing for certain. Empathy is a gift all can be touched by at no matter what age. The class should be given high praise as they collected this year, 61 pairs of pajamas and 71 books, amazing efforts. The Pajama Program is a National program that was started in 2001 to promote a comforting stepping stone for children everywhere, and to date has helped over 6 million children, with over 4000 partners. Thanks to magical hearts like Lori Kocher and the day to day work like workers like Lindsay Thompson DCFS Supervisor for being in the trenches, our community is blessed every season.