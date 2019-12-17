In a close game, the Farmington eighth grade boys’ basketball team edged Canton, 35-32, in Game One of the Eighth Grade Tournament.

Two players for Farmington scored in double-digits, Poor and Taylor scored 10 points each.

Whisenand and Darsham scored four points each.

Hart scored three points while Barnes and Barton added two each in the win.

Canton had one player score in double digits.

Jack Wheelwright had 14 points.

Braden Munson added seven points while Sam Parry and Ryan Yerbic had four each.

Adding three points was Korbin Woerly.