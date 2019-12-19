Friends and family members of victims of a Saturday fire in Kewanee are posting on social media asking for help.

A Facebook post on Monday to the “New Kewanee area Buy, Sell, Trade” site asked for items such as children's clothes, x-large shirts, pants, shorts, shoes, blankets, diapers and socks. The post said eight people were inside the house at the time of the fire.

Messages left for the family seeking an interview were not returned.

On Tuesday, the Kewanee Fire Department put out a press release stating that they were called to the house fire at 211 N. East St. shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials reported they had been informed in the call that five people could be trapped inside the structure.

Upon arrival, flames were visible from the north side of the building in an exterior staircase. The heat coming off the fire was so intense it was melting the siding from the neighboring home.

As far as the report that five people were inside the building, the KFD said the victims were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

“It was also determined that all residents who were in the home were able to escape out a second story window prior to fire department arrival,” the release said.

Fire officials said access to the second story was hindered due to the staircase being engulfed in flames.

“Crews had to set up a ladder to the second story windows while cooling down the home to the north.”

Once ladders were in place, crews battled the flames on the second story of the house, which sustained major fire damage. The first story of the building received little to no smoke damage but weas exposed to some water damage. The structure to the north of the house also suffered exterior damage.

A total of nine firefighters helped to extinguish the blaze and the operation took just a little over four hours.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at the time of the release.

The KFD and residents were assisted by the Kewanee Police Department, Kewanee Public Works, Ameren, the Red Cross, 40 and 8 and 1-800-BOARDUP.