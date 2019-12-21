A benefit for Christian Halverson has been scheduled at the Canton Elks, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2 to 11 p.m.

CANTON-A benefit for Christian Halverson has been scheduled at the Canton Elks, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2 to 11 p.m.

There will be a pork chop dinner, bake sale, cheesecake bar, silent and live auction and music.

Christian was 18 years old, fresh out of high school and ready to take on the world when his life took an abrupt turn.

He was on his way to vacation with his father and step-mother, Chris and April Halverson in Florida, his mother, Cheryl Lockard explained.

“Christian had a cold the week of heading into his vacation to Florida. When the plane was descending into Tampa, the cabin pressure caused the infection to rupture into orbit, creating an orbital abscess,” said Cheryl.

Prompt Care did an MRI which then led to the discovery of his osteomia tumor which had grown into his sinuses, “The orbital abscess was causing his eye to protrude past the bridge of his nose and optical nerve was fully extended. He was transferred to Tampa General where an orbital surgeon removed the abscess and installed a drain tube. A pic line was then installed and he was transported back to Peoria two weeks later to OSF where he then was transported to Loyola University Hospital in Chicago.

Dr. James Stankiewicz has performed Christian’s surgeries installing stents in the past which had eventually been rejected,” added Cheryl.

Osteomas are rare, benign tumors mainly involving frontal skull and sinuses.

From June 2010 until 2012 he was in and out of the hospital with orbital abscesses and infections.

Due to location and size of the osteoma in the frontal skull the osteoma could not be removed in the past.

November, 2011, he underwent surgery at Loyola University Hospital in Chicago to drill out new sinuses and drill down the size of the osteoma which had grown larger in size.

The surgery resulted in a cerebral fluid leak which was repaired between the brain and skull.

Cheryl said Christian had been doing well until this past August when he became sick again with an infection in his frontal sinus and forehead.

His recent CT scan of the skull has shown increased growth of the osteoma.

A consultation with Loyola University Hospital, Nov. 6 resulted in the decision to remove and reconstruct the frontal skull, “The surgery is complex and will involve a team of surgeons at Loyola University Hospital in Chicago. Surgery is scheduled for January, 14. The surgery will involve the cutting of the scalp and folding down the flap of the scalp to expose the skull, then the removal of the frontal skull with the attached osteoma, followed by a replacement implant of the skull with the attached osteoma,” said Cheryl.

This will be followed by a replacement implant of the skull with materials made from a 3D printer out of titanium material which is new to the medical industry.

Stomach fat will be used to place between the brain and the new implanted skull, “Christian will be the first recipient to receive a 3D printed frontal skull in Central, Illinois. The surgery will take eight to 12 hours to complete and has high risk and possible complications,” said Cheryl.

The surgical team that has been put together for Christian’s surgery include: Lead Neurological Surgeon Dr. Anand Germanwala and Dr. Chirag Patel, Otolaryngologist Assistant Professor at Loyola University Hospital.

While medical researchers do not know why these rare tumors form, during a recent consultation with the surgical team they asked Christian if he would donate the removed skull with osteomia tumor to the hospital’s research lab for studying.

Christian said, “I wanted to keep it and put it in a jar.”

Cheryl said the room filled with laughter hearing his response, but he agreed and signed a release.

Without the surgery, however, a simple cold or sinus infection could cause him to have infections, abscesses and/or cellulitis of the frontal skull and orbit as well as continual hospital stays.

Christian has not been able to work since August of this year.

Following surgery he will need recovery time.

He has living, travel and medical expenses that he is in need of immediately.

“We pray you find it in your heart to give to help him in this time of need. We thank you for all the prayers and donations,” added his Mom, Cheryl.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Christian as well, https://www.gofundme.com/f/christian-halverson-surgery-and-medical-expenses