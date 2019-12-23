Just about 9 p.m. Friday, Fulton County Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Illinois Route 97 and Illinois Route 9, north of Cuba.

CUBA-Just about 9 p.m. Friday, Fulton County Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Illinois Route 97 and Illinois Route 9, north of Cuba.

Preliminary investigation revealed a car driven by Pedro Orozco, 20, Galesburg, was North Bound on Illinois Route 97.

The second unit was west bound on Illinois Route 9.

At the Intersection, the car driven by Orozco struck the west bound vehicle broadside.

The three occupants of the west bound vehicle were pronounced dead on scene.

According to Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines, the names of those who passed are Archie Allen, Carrol Seibert and Marvin Brockett, all of Burlington, Iowa.

All passed from blunt force trauma injuries.

Orozco was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Orozco is still in police custody.

The other two occupants of the vehicle were cited for violations, but, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, have been released.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges could be forthcoming.