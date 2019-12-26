The Canton Lady Giants handily beat Limestone 53-33.

The Canton Lady Giants handily beat Limestone 53-33.

Three players scored in double-digits for Canton.

Tori Oaks and Ellie Downing scored 12 points each for Canton while Maddie Reeder scored 11.

Adding seven points in the win was Bailey Culver.

Bree Williamson and Ellyn Petty scored four points each while Allison Mortland scored three.

At the end of the first quarter, it was a close game with Canton leading 12-10.

Going into the break, Canton held onto a slim lead, 22-19.

Canton had some great defense in the third quarter, taking a 40-23 leading into the final frame of play before putting the game away.

Canton improved to 6-4 following the win.