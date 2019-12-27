KEWANEE — Bet you didn't know Santa sold seed corn.

Wethersfield FFA Chapter members found that he does when their ag shop was visited Wednesday last week by one of Santa's "helpers," Bob Wyffels, owner of Wyffels Hybrids, an independently-owned seed corn company based in Atkinson.

Wyffels delivered a check for $1,500 to students in fifth-year ag teacher Kate Rashid's ag mechanization class to help buy necessary parts for a 1924 Model T Ford pickup truck being restored by the students.

What's the connection? It's more like, “who.”

Bob's wife, Vicky, inherited a Model T Ford from her father, the late Roy Joe Klavine, a retired Geneseo car dealer who died in February. In trying to learn more about the vintage vehicles, Wyffels was told to contact Bill Scott in Kewanee, a well-known expert on the subject.

In one of their conversations, Scott told Wyffels about the rusty shell of a "T" he had donated to the Wethersfield FFA Chapter in September. When Scott explained the labor intensive process and need for parts, Wyffels thought his company could help.

Students are in the lenghty process of restoring the antique as a farm pickup to be used as a chapter "show" truck.

"I was a member of the FFA Chapter at Atkinson High School and our company has many farm customers and a number of employees in the Kewanee area," Wyffels said in explaining why his company wanted participate in the project.

Scott said in that in just three months students have spent many hours taking the chassis and frame apart, removing the spoked wheels, then cleaning, sand blasting and painting the pieces.

"We're dealing with nearly 100 years of rust, here," said retired Marine Corps. Colonel Gary Miller, who has been working with the students alongside Scott. Miller also collects and restores antique cars and trucks. Scott said the students have been great to work with. "One student said he didn't feel challenged in school but he hasn't missed a day here in the shop," said Scott.

Although the Wyffels donation is the largest monetary contribution the project has received thus far, it is attracting outside attention.

Wethersfield FFA alumnus Brett Bennett, who restores John Deere tractors in his rural Kewanee farm shop, is sand blasting some of the bigger parts until a machine the school has purchased for that purpose arrives.

Sam Peach, formerly of Kewanee and now owner of an auto glass shop, The Glass Guy, in Princeton, has donated the windshield for the finished product; Rich Lewis, of Lewis Auto Body in Kewanee, has offered to speak to the students about body work. Scott said his grandson; and Michael Wade, of Joliet, has volunteered to come to WHS and show the students how to do computer drafting to provide precise parts measurements. Scott also said a few Model T friends around the country have also asked about ways they can help when they've heard what Scott and the others are doing.

Even the ag teacher has a Model T connection. Mrs. Rashid's brother, Matt Bennett, has an unrestored Model T truck previously owned by their late father, Lee Bennett, of Neponset. The project is scheduled to take three school years with ag mech students rebuilding the body and Jeremy Trill's woodworking students building and installing a wooden box. State regulations require high school ag department restoration projects to be agriculture vehicles, such as a tractor or farm truck, which is what the students are aiming for.

The pickup, when finished, will be painted Wethersfield green with white sidewall tires, have the chapters name and FFA emblem on the doors...and now, probably a Wyffels Hybrids seed corn sign on the box. It will be used for chapter and school activities and driven in local parades.