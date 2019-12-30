When the Illinois House followed the Senate and approved a bill that would legalize the possession and sale of recreational cannabis, Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted the monumental legislation would “have a transformational impact on our state.”

On June 25, Pritzker signed the legislation making Illinois the 11th state, along with the District of Columbia, to legalize its use beginning Wednesday. Illinois is the only state, so far, to approve use via state statute rather than by a voter referendum.

Pritzker campaigned on the issue. The Illinois NAACP, Illinois Family Institute and Roman Catholic bishops of Illinois were among the groups that came out against legalization.

Recreational marijuana could be a boon to the state economically. The Illinois Department of Revenue has projected that the cannabis industry will generate more than $57 million in tax revenue and licensing fees for the state in fiscal year 2020. The amount does not include sales taxes.

The state will impose an excise tax based on tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC levels — the main psychoactive compound in cannabis — along with general sales and privilege taxes. County and municipal governments additionally can choose to impose a special sales tax, with the revenue going back to the local government.

The Springfield City Council in September voted to impose the highest local tax allowable by state law — 3 percent — with half the money going toward funding police and fire pensions and the other half to fund economic development projects on the city’s east side.

Jobs-wise, the Washington, D.C.-based New Frontier Data projected that by 2025 Illinois could employ about 5,800 people in the cannabis industry or 10 times the number currently employed.

While existing medical marijuana dispensaries, including HCI Alternatives (which does business as Illinois Supply and Provisions beginning in 2020) and Maribis of Springfield can begin selling to adults Wednesday, Maribis will delay recreational sales initially to ensure there is supply for its medical cannabis customers.

"We know that, in the short term, supply is going to be a challenge," said Chris McCloud, a spokesman for Illinois Supply and Provisions.

McCloud said the dispensary will likely set additional transaction limits to ensure that as many recreational users can access products while maintaining enough supply for medical patients.

The dispensary is expecting large crowds on Jan. 1, but McCloud said any line that develops should be able to fit inside the building. He said customer interactions with employees would likely be longer at first while people learn how the process works.

"There's going to be people that have no experience with this whatsoever," McCloud said. "So patience is going to be key, not only on January 1, but also in the days and probably weeks to follow."

The state will begin receiving and processing new cannabis dispensary licenses on March 15 with licenses being issued starting May 1.

The speed at which the process has gone forward has raised questions and concerns.

One of them is demand for the product, especially “flower,” or dried cannabis, that can be smoked. The state has 18 cultivators, including one in Barry in Pike County, licensed to grow cannabis for recreational use. Dispensaries can only sell products grown in-state because it is still illegal at the federal level.

The state law also has caused some confusion locally about where marijuana can be consumed, particularly the definition of “residence” and whether that includes porches or backyards. There is also a gray area for landlords in allowing cannabis use in their buildings, though the use of cannabis is prohibited in federal housing projects.

The new law provides relief for nearly 800,000 persons convicted of possessing or selling smaller amounts of marijuana. For possession of under 30 grams prior to legalization, records will be referred to the Prisoner Review Board and the governor for pardon. If that is granted, the violator’s record will be expunged.

Here are questions and answers about the marijuana law ahead of legalization:

Who can buy marijuana?

Anyone 21 and older will be able to buy from a licensed dispensary on Jan. 1.

How much are people allowed to possess?

The law allows Illinois residents to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana flower, or about 1 ounce. It would allow possession of up to five grams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in concentrated form, and no more than 500 milligrams of THC in a marijuana-infused product. Non-residents could legally possess half of those amounts.

Where can it be consumed?

Adults will be allowed to consume recreational marijuana in their homes, dispensaries, and smoke shops that have on-site consumption areas.

But, there are caveats. For one, landlords have discretion on whether or not pot smoking is permitted in their buildings. Tenants would be smart to get clarification from their landlord before lighting up.

Another issue is what constitutes a residence? Though the law permits consumption there, it is slightly vague in defining residence.

As a result, local law enforcement agencies have been trying to figure out how to enforce the law until clarification comes from state lawmakers or the courts. In Springfield, the police department has determined people can consume marijuana products in their homes and on any structure attached to it, such as a porch, deck, patio, stoop or stairs.

Excluded are areas of a person’s yard not attached to the physical structure.

Dispensaries and smoke shops with an area for on-site consumption also are options. Whether this is allowed will vary by municipality. Springfield will allow on-site consumption as a conditional permitted use, meaning each request has to be approved by the City Council.

Illinois Supply & Provisions’ downtown location has submitted the only application for on-site consumption thus far in the capital city. The council will decide whether or not to approve it on Jan. 21.

Public consumption, such as in parks or on a sidewalk, is prohibited under the law.

Where can recreational marijuana be purchased on Jan. 1?

Initially, options will be limited.

This is because the law gives Illinois’ 55 existing medical-marijuana dispensaries the exclusive right to open the state’s first standalone recreational cannabis dispensaries in addition to selling recreational products. Their proposals must comply with state rules and local zoning ordinances.

As of now, 37 medical marijuana dispensaries have received state approval to sell recreational marijuana at their existing facilities.

Once existing medical marijuana dispensaries are up and running in the adult-use market, a wave of 75 licenses will be issued. Deadline to apply for the next round is Jan. 1 with licenses expected to be issued no later than May 1.

Then, in 2021, an additional 110 licenses will be issued, though geographic considerations in distribution have yet to be determined.

What will it cost?

Though prices will fluctuate based on demand, industry experts expect one-eighth of an ounce (about 3.5 grams) of flower and concentrates to cost between $55 and $65 before tax.

How will products be taxed?

Cannabis with a THC level at or below 35 percent will be slapped with a 10 percent excise tax. Products with a level above 35 percent will be charged 25 percent. Cannabis-infused products, such as edibles, will have a 20 percent tax attached. The city of Springfield also has tacked on a 3 percent tax on all sales, the maximum municipalities can charge under the law.

Can recreational pot be transported across state lines?

No, marijuana legally purchased in Illinois cannot be taken across state lines. It is prohibited under the new law and possession of the substance remains illegal in each state bordering Illinois. Non-residents will be able to purchase weed when visiting the state (see above), but must consume or otherwise dispose of it prior to leaving.

Are home grows allowed for recreational users?

No, recreational users are not permitted to grow their own marijuana plants. Patients in the state’s medical marijuana program are allowed to grow up to five plants.

What about my boss?

Just as landlords have the right to maintain a drug-free building, employers retain the right to maintain a drug-free workplace. Thus employees can be fired for violating their company's workplace drug policy even though the substance is legal.

Can I drive while smoking?

No, as is the case with alcohol, it is illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana. Illinois’ legal limit for THC in blood for drivers is 5 nanograms/ml.

However, it is still an open question as to how this aspect of the law will be enforced as testing for THC is much more difficult and time-consuming than testing for alcohol. There is no standard roadside test for impairment that's comparable to a breathalyzer for alcohol.

The legalization legislation created a "DUI Cannabis Task Force" that will be required to make recommendations by July 1 on "best practices" in impaired-driving law enforcement and "emerging technology in roadside testing."

What happens to my previous arrests/convictions for possession of marijuana?

Illinois’ legalization legislation is unique in that it includes a robust criminal justice reform element meant to aid those harmed most by the war on drugs.

The law includes an automatic expungement of arrest records for possession of 30 grams or less. If a person was arrested but never convicted on such a charge, their record will be automatically expunged.

The process is slightly longer for those convicted of a cannabis-related crime involving 30 grams or less. Starting Jan. 1, the Illinois State Police will start to identify convictions that could be eligible for expungement. Within six months, ISP will forward those cases to the Prisoner Review Board which will make recommendations to Gov. Pritzker. The governor is then expected to approve the pardons and the state attorney general's office will recommend the record's expungement. This will happen in cases except those involving a violent crime or the delivery of marijuana to a person under the age of 18.

Those convicted of possessing between 30 and 500 grams also are eligible to petition to have their record expunged.

I have been impacted by the war on drugs. How do I get involved in the legal industry?

The state has established a "social equity applicant" status for licensing, which gives those applying a boost in the application process, access to technical assistance and support and reduced fees.

Those eligible include applicants that have at least 51 percent ownership by one or more individuals who lived in an area disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs for five of the past 10 years; those who have been arrested or convicted of possession of up to 500 grams; or have a parent, child or spouse arrested or convicted of possession of up to 500 grams.

More than half of the applicant's employees also would have to meet those standards.

Social equity applicants have until Jan. 2 to submit applications.

Does Springfield have any areas disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs?

Yes, much of the city's east side and north end, along with parts of Jerome, are included in the disproportionately impacted area set by the state. A map can be found here.

