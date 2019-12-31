Saturday, the Canton Lady Giants Girls’ Basketball team downed Normal Community West 41-38.

BLOOMINGTON-Saturday, the Canton Lady Giants Girls’ Basketball team downed Normal Community West 41-38.

Tori Oaks was the only Canton player to score in double-digits with 19.

Blair Jacobus added eight points while Katie Smith added six.

Five points were contributed by Bailey Culver.

Adding two and one point respectively were Bree Williamson and Ellie Downing.

The Lady Giants took the early lead in the first quarter, 15-9.

At the break, they led 31-24

Normal took the lead heading into the final quarter, 34-33, but Canton pulled it together to take the victory.