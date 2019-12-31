Patty Luann Whyde, 84, of Mesquite, Texas, formerly of Canton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

MESQUITE, Texas — Patty Luann Whyde, 84, of Mesquite, Texas, formerly of Canton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. She was born on Oct. 15, 1935 in Canton to John and Madeline (Thompson) Kramer. She married James Whyde on June 26, 1953 in Canton. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2014.

Patty was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joyce.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathy (Rick) Dunn of Terrell, Texas, and Kim Whyde of Mesquite, Texas; and one grandson, Austin Dunn.

Patty owned and operated Whyde’s Haus in Canton for several years and also retired from Caterpillar in 1991 after 16 years. She was a past member of Holly Brook Baptist Church in Hawkins, Texas.

Services will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton where a visitation will be an hour prior. Pastor Monroe Bailey will officiate. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. Memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

