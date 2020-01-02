KEWANEE - Gene L. Brasel, 80, of Stevens Point, died on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Willowbrooke Point Senior Living, Stevens Point, under the care of Ministry Hospice and his family.

Gene was born on April 9, 1939 in Kewanee, Illinois, the son of the late Hayden and Irene (Wallums) Brasel. He is a graduate of Kewanee High School.

On December 24, 1963, Gene was united in marriage to Betty Bailey in Stillwater, Illinois. She survives.

Gene was a salesman for many years. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and was a stock car racing fan.

Gene is survived by his wife, Betty; three children, James (Angie) Brasel, Jeff (Chris) Brasel, and Mary (Roger) Krause; four grandchildren, Kelsey and John Brasel, and Michael and McKenize Krause as well as other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at a later date.

Schmidt and Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

