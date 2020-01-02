As a New Year approaches, Illinois residents may want to know about several notable laws that take effect on Jan. 1.

SPRINGFIELD – As a New Year approaches, Illinois residents may want to know about several notable laws that take effect on Jan. 1. The new laws kicking off 2020 cover everything from transportation safety and increased traffic penalties, to supporting our military personnel.

Strengthening Scott’s Law

2019 has been a very tough year for the Illinois State Police. With three tragic deaths and numerous other incidents causing injuries, 2019 broke records early in the year for the number of accidents involving our State Troopers along Illinois roadways.

The drastic increase prompted the Illinois State Police to ramp up patrols to enforce Scott’s Law, more commonly known as the “move over law,” requiring drivers to reduce speed and switch lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle on the side of the road. As of Nov. 3, 5,860 tickets had been issued for Scott’s Law violations. During the same period in 2018, 738 citations were given.

The General Assembly and the Governor also passed several measures into law, addressing the tragic incidents of 2019.

• The minimum fine for violating Scott’s Law will increase from $100 to $250 for the first violation, and $750 for the second violation.

• Those who violate Scott’s Law and cause an injury or death will be charged with a Class 4 felony.

• The Scott’s Law Fund will be created to educate motorists on the importance of Scott’s Law.

• The Secretary of State will be required to include at least one question about Scott’s Law on the written driving test.

Increased traffic fines

Illinois motorists may want to think twice about disobeying traffic laws.

House Bill 1873 increases the fine for passing a stopped school bus that has its stop arm displayed from $150 to $300 for the first offense, and from $500 to $1,000 for the second or subsequent offense. Similarly, Senate Bill 1496 increases the maximum fine allowed for failing to reduce speed when approaching a construction zone, from $10,000 to $25,000.

New rules of the road

Some changes are coming about what is not allowed on Illinois’ roadways. Senate Bill 87 prohibits the use of motor vehicles on roadways with lighting that has a smoked or tinted lens or cover. Law enforcement officials say these lights often make it difficult to see the vehicle.

Also, Senate Bill 86 will add to the current ban on cell phone use while driving by prohibiting drivers from operating a vehicle while also watching or streaming video on a device.

New laws support military personnel, families

To make it easier for military spouses to find work in Illinois, House Bill 1652 will provide for expedited licensure reciprocity for service members and their spouses. The new law requires professional licenses to be processed within 60 days of the submitted application. Often when military members and their families relocate to Illinois, the process of obtaining a professional license is cumbersome and can take months. The goal of this new law is to help spouses quickly become licensed in their profession in Illinois.

Also, veterans seeking to add the “Veteran” designation on their driver’s licenses have another option under the Secretary of State’s acceptable forms of proof. In addition to providing a DD-214 or an NA-13038, veterans will now be able to submit a United States Department of Veterans Affairs summary of benefits letter instead.

Veterans will also be offered a wider variety of specialty license plates. Senate Bill 944 makes the Disabled Veteran license plate and the ISERVE license plate available for motorcycles. Under House Bill 2618, veterans can receive one set of any military series license plate for free. Previously, only the Disabled Veterans and ISERVE license plates were offered for free.

New laws impacting the agriculture industry

Farmers will no longer have to pay for certain license plate registration fees. House Bill 2669 removes the $250 fee and size restrictions for a single unit self-propelled agricultural fertilizer implement.

Those who sell agriculture products at farmers markets and retail stores have more flexibility in labeling their products as “local.” House Bill 2505 modifies the term “local farm or food products” to include products processed and packaged in Illinois using at least one ingredient grown in Illinois. Before this law, all ingredients had to be grown in Illinois for it to be considered a “local product.”

New DCFS requirements seek to better protect children

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) spent much of 2019 under scrutiny following its mishandling of the abuse of a five-year-old child, who was later beaten to death by his parents.

This tragic event, along with other mishandled issues inside the Department, led the General Assembly to take a more in-depth look into the agency and pass several new requirements to better protect the children under DCFS care.

DCFS now has to meet the following requirements:

• Notify the Department of Public Health and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services of all reports involving children alleged to have been abused or neglected while hospitalized. (House Bill 831/PA 101-0043)

• Establish and maintain a toll-free number to respond to requests from the public about its post-placement and post-adoption support services. (House Bill 3587/PA 101-0155)

• Develop and conduct a standardized survey to gather feedback from children who are aging out or have transitioned out of the foster care system, and place a locked suggestion box in each group home and shelter. (Senate Bill 1743/PA 101-0166)

• Comply with several new guidelines when a child in its custody is returned to their parents or guardian. (House Bill 1551/PA 101-0237)

• Report alleged abuse or neglect of a child by a person who is not the child’s parent, a member of the child’s immediate family, a person responsible for the child’s welfare, an individual residing in the same home of the child or a paramour of the child’s parent to the appropriate local enforcement agency. (Senate Bill 1239/ PA 101-0583)

Baby changing stations required in all public buildings

Finding a location to change your little one’s diaper will be a lot easier for parents. House Bill 3711 requires all public buildings with restrooms open to the public to have at least one baby diaper changing station accessible to both men and women. Additionally, signs must be posted near the entrance indicating the location of the diaper changing station.

New laws protect pets

House Bill 3390 requires pet boarding facilities that do not have 24/7 staffing to be equipped with a fire sprinkler system or a fire alarm monitoring system that triggers notification to local emergency responders. This new law is in response to a fire at a West Chicago kennel that killed several animals.

Also, at the start of the New Year, cat owners will be required to have their cats vaccinated for rabies. All cats four months or older, excluding feral cats, must receive a rabies vaccination and have a subsequent vaccination within a year of the first one occurring.

New laws ensure privacy, protect personal information

House Bill 2189 prohibits direct-to-consumer commercial genetic testing companies from sharing any genetic test information or other personally identifiable information about a consumer with any health or life insurance company without written consent from the consumer.

Under Senate Bill 1624, data breaches impacting more than 500 Illinois residents as a result of a single breach must be reported in the most expedient time possible to the Attorney General.

House Bill 2408 prohibits a person from posting private compromising images of another person online. It also provides for a process for a person to obtain a “take-down” order to have the images removed.

Other noted laws

Gratuities (HB 3405/PA 101-0509): Provides that gratuities are the property of employees and that employers shall not keep gratuities. Requires gratuities to be paid to employees within 13 days after the end of the pay period during which the gratuities were earned. Allows the Illinois Department of Labor to file a petition in circuit court to enforce final decision and collect amounts due.

LLC Personal Liability of Members (SB 1495/PA 101-0553): Amends the Limited Liability Company (LLC) Act to make several changes to allow members to bring an action to compel the LLC to permit inspection and copying of company records and to clarify that a member or manager of an LLC may be held personally liable under another law for the member or managers own wrongful acts or omissions, even when acting or purporting to act on behalf of a LLC.

First Responder Duty Death Benefits (HB 2028/PA 101-0028): Increases the maximum burial expenses that can be paid to the surviving spouse or estate of a law-enforcement officer or fireman who is killed in the line of duty after June 30, 2018, from $10,000 to $20,000.

Name Change after Divorce (SB 1191/PA 101- 0203): Eliminates the requirement of notice by publication in order to change a person’s name if the person is changing his or her name to resume the use of his or her former or maiden name. Additionally, if the divorce decree contains a provision authorizing the person return to his or her prior or maiden name, a separate proceeding to change the person’s name is not required.

Sex Offense Statute of Limitations (HB 2135/PA 101-0130): Removes the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, or aggravated criminal sexual abuse regardless of the age of the victim.

Mental Health Police Training (HB 2767/PA 101-0215): Provides that the curriculum for police officer training schools shall include information about recognizing signs and symptoms of work-related cumulative stress, issues that may lead to suicide, and solutions for intervention with peer support resources. Requires creation and approval of a course by the Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Adds signs and symptoms of stress and suicide to basic police training and requires officers to attend training. Adds officer wellness to in-service training requirements.

Mental Health Exam for School Threats (HB 1579/PA 101-0238): Amends the Juvenile Court Act so that before a minor is sentenced for disorderly conduct, where the minor made threats of harm, violence, death, or destruction toward a school or persons in or at the school, the court may order the minor undergo a mental health evaluation. Requires a person convicted of a false bomb, explosive, poison gas, deadly biological or chemical contaminant, or radioactive substance threat reimburse the public agency for the costs of the emergency response.

Medical Cannabis Administration in Schools (SB 455/PA 101-0370): Requires all schools (public, charter, private) to allow a school nurse or administrator to administer medical cannabis to students who are registered, qualifying patients while on school premises, a school sponsored activity or before or after normal school activities. Authorizes all schools to allow self-administration of medical cannabis if it takes place under the direct supervision of a school nurse or administrator. Requires parent/guardian written authorization which is effective for the school year in which it is granted and must be renewed each subsequent school year. Requires the product to be stored with the school nurse at all times and only accessible to themselves or administrator. Requires the State Board, in consultation with the Department of Public Health to develop a training program for school nurses and administrators. Requires school nurses and administrators to annually complete the training before they can administer medical cannabis and requires schools to keep records of who has completed the training.

Skin Cancer Screening Mandate (HB 3113/PA 101-0500): Amends the Illinois Insurance Code to mandate coverage of one annual office visit for the purposes of a whole body examination for lesions suspicious for skin cancer.

To view a full list of laws taking effect Jan. 1, visit https://bit.ly/2EfHMVQ.