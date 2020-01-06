Barbara A. Hucker, 87, of Carmi passed away at 5:09 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Carmi, IL on December 14, 1932 the daughter of William Albert and Norma Ruby (Gordon) Stocke. Barbara married Cecil E. Hucker on November 4, 1950 and he preceded her in death on May 25, 2019. She was a 1950 graduate of Enfield High School and a faithful member of First Christian Church in Carmi where she taught Sunday School and was a part of the Christian Workers Sunday School Class and Ladies Joy Group. Barbara was a member and supporter of the White County Historical Society and White County Republican Party. Barbara was a loving and supportive military wife to Cecil going with him wherever the Air Force sent them, along with being a great mother and grandmother.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandy (John) Carpenter of Carmi and Carol (Jay) Patterson of Herndon, VA; grandchildren, Heather Wilson, Josh (Carrie) Carpenter, Adam Patterson, Megan (Dave) Zeoli, and Jack Wilson; great-grandchildren, Deegan and Taylor Carpenter, Luke and Tyler Wilson, Mackenzie and Haylie Pringle, and Ellie and Penny Zeoli; two brothers, Keith (Lois) Stocke of Princeton, IN and Gordon Stocke of Kell, IL; a sister-in-law, Sherry Stocke of Carmi and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers, Ronald, Wendell and Waylan Stocke.

Funeral services for Barbara A. Hucker, 87, of Carmi will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Burial will be in Melrose Cemetery in Carmi. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at noon at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to First Christian Church and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi.