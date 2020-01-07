The IMS wrestling team competed in a 22-team tourney in Bloomington Sunday.

BLOOMINGTON-The IMS wrestling team competed in a 22-team tourney in Bloomington Sunday.

Said IMS wrestling coach Brian Wilcoxen, “We had a decent day wrestling yesterday (Sunday). We ended up finishing ninth out of a field of 22 incredibly tough teams.”

Canton had nine place winners on the day.

Following are individual place winners and team standings:

65- Hardesty-Third

65- D. Steele-Fourth

80- Jochums-Sixth

80- Johnson-Seventh

85- Lockwood-Sixth

105- Harn-Third

126- Dunlap-Sixth

155- Bond-Seventh

215- Brawdy-Third

Place, Team, Score

First-Homer, 305.50

Second-DeKalb Black, 248

Third-Cahokia, 186.50

Fifth-Bloomington, 182.00

Sixth-Loves Park Harlem, 148.50

Seventh-Mahomet, 139.50

Eighth-Mattoon, 139.00

Ninth-Canton, 135.00

Tenth-LeRoy, 134.50

Eleventh-Sterling, 129.00

Twelfth-Chiddix, 127.50

Thirteenth-Pontiac, 94.00

Fourteenth-Parkside, 89.50

Fifteenth-Clinton, 85.00

Sixteenth-DeKalb Orange, 79.00

Seventeenth-Prairie Central, 75.00

Eighteenth-Evansville Mater Del, 73.50

Ninteenth-Kingsley, 69.50

Twentieth-Champaign Edison, 64.50

Twenty-First-Knoxville, 28.00

Twenty-Second-Joliet, 0.00

The IMS wrestling team will be back in action this coming Thursday.