Down just four points at the half, the Canton Lady Giants could only manage five points in the third quarter.

CANTON-Down just four points at the half, the Canton Lady Giants could only manage five points in the third quarter.

The lack of production allowed the Dunlap Lady Eagles to maintain their slim lead and eventually come away with the 10-point 49-39 victory.

The loss drops coach Jessica Jones’ Canton team to 8-7 on the season, 3-2 in conference play.

The Lady Giants will now travel to Washington for a Friday night game.

Canton did jump out to the early 5-2 lead after a basket by Tori Oaks and a long three by Bailey Culver. Dunlap came right back with five quick points, two by Tahra Davis and a bucket and free throw by Sophia Remmel for the 7-5 lead.

Canton’s Oaks and Ellie Downing each picked up a free throw to tie the game at seven and then took the 9-7 on a basket by Katie Smith with just under four minutes left to play in the first quarter.

There was just under a minute to play in the quarter when Batya Butler gave Dunlap the 12-11 edge.

Then in the last second Culver hit the long jumper putting Canton up 13-12 at the buzzer.

Over-all Canton shot poorly on the night, but it was four three-pointers in the second quarter that helped them stay in the game. Three of those would come from Oaks, the other by Culver. The Lady Giants would head to the locker room down four, 29-25.

The third quarter would spell doom for the Lady Giants.

Canton found the bottom of the net just two times in the quarter but despite the lack of offense they still found themselves in the game. Early in the quarter Culver’s basket brought the Lady Giants to within four at 31-27 but a long dry spell from the field hurt Canton. Downing ended the drought with a three at the buzzer making it a 38-30 game heading to the final quarter.

Dunlap added to the lead after a basket in the paint by Butler and then the free throw after the foul for the 41-30 with 7:42 left in the game.

Time began slipping away quickly for the Lady Giants. At the 5:02 mark Oaks hit two free throws. Over three minutes would pass before the Culver jumper made it a 43-34 game with Dunlap still in the lead.

Blair Jacobus would pick up a three and then a two-point basket, but it would not be enough as the Lady Giants would fall 49-39.

Canton was led in scoring by Oaks and Culver who each had 14. Jacobus followed with 5, Downing 4, and Smith with 2.

Canton also lost their sophomore contest with Dunlap by a 44-30 score.