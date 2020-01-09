By Rhonda Beason

Carmi Times/

Jacob Q. Paynter from the Eagle

Scouts post #345, came up with a

great idea all by himself to get his pin

from the Eagle Scouts and also to show

respect.

This young man wanted to clean

the Veterans headstones at The Old

Graveyard in Carmi,IL. He led a team of

12 volunteers to help with the cleaning.

They cleaned a total of 94 headstones,

it took them about 5 1/2 hours to get

them cleaned.

They used a chemical called D2 that

was also used in Arlington, the chemical

was set as a Executive Order to

use, using bleach or any other kind of

chemical besides D2, will damage the

headstones and will disintegrate the

stones over time.

Jacob and his crew cleaned headstones

from the Revolutionary War, Mexican

War, and the Korean War just to name a

few out of the 94 headstones they helped

to preserve. Jacob was sponsored by the

Burnt Prairie Masonic Lodge #668,

Carmi VFW, Carmi American Legion,

and the Legion Auxiliary. The sponsors

all gave $100.00 to help Jacob and his

crew with supplies, and etc.

Editor’s Note: A big THANK YOU

and a job well done Jacob and

Crew. There is still Respect and

Kindness in this world, which

this young man has shown.