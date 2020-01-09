GALVA – Sharon Victoria Humphrey, 84, of Galva, died at 5:58 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Aperion Care Galesburg North.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Rev. Randy Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following the services and inurnment will be held at Galva Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She was born October 17, 1935 in Annawan, the daughter of William and Mary (Ioerger) Ufheil. She married C. Owen Freed on January 28, 1956 in Kewanee and he preceded her in death on July 18, 1975. She later married Jerry A. Humphrey on November 5, 1976 in Galva and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2015. Survivors include two daughters, Connie (Tom) Dehler of Galesburg and Becky (Tim) VanDeVelde of Dahinda, a brother, Willis Ufheil of Annawan, a sister, Marilyn “Mick” Nowers of Bloomington, nine grandchildren; Brooke, Bethany, Taryn, Sean, Geoffrey, Nikki, Whitney, Drew and Danielle and thirteen great grandchildren with one on the way. She was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Ken, Herb and Calvin, two sisters, Ruth and Delores “Uppy” and two daughters, Cherie Williams and Nichole Humphrey in infancy.

Sharon was a homemaker and had worked as a waitress at the Galva Hotel. She loved living in Galva and was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She enjoyed raising her family and loved being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.