Jonesboro- Scott Rennels Sr., 71, passed away January 9, 2020 in Memphis.

He was born May 26, 1948 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Joseph and Eleanor Rennels. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He received a Bachelor of Science in Management from University of Illinois and studied North Vietnamese at Pacific Western Defense Language Institute and also studied theology at Little Rock Institute of Theology. Scott was a commercial products manager at ESD, Inc. He was also a pilot and enjoyed golfing, taking walks, genealogy and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Deborah Rennels; children, Holly Cockrell (Sean) of Jonesboro, Scott Rennels Jr. of Nashville, TN, Tyler Rennels of Jonesboro and Stephanie Gladson of Carterville, IL; a brother, Gary Rennels and a sister, Martha Rennels both of Evansville; grandchildren, Cade Cockrell (Cera), Lilli Cockrell, Layten Rennels and Lyam Rennels all of Jonesboro and many nieces and nephews and other family members.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Rennels and Tom Rennels.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Gregg- Langford Bookout Funeral Home with rosary at 8:00 p.m.

The service will be 10:00 am Monday, January 13, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Vu officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Stevie Rennels, Charlie Payne, Cade Cockrell, Aaron Turley, Michael Turley, Kevin Robert, Bob Bennett and Marty Huss.

Lasting memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

