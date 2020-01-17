BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The Eldorado Lady Eagles turned up the press in the second half to breakaway for a 67-46 win over the CWC Lady Bulldogs on Thursday.

The first half was a game of streaks. The Lady Bulldogs got off to a 5-2 lead on a couple of inside baskets by Mariah VanMatre. Eldorado controlled of the rest of the quarter, going on a 15-2 run ending with a 3-pointer from Karis Lane at the buzzer.

CWC went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter, pulling within 17-14 on an inside basket by Elleigh Gray and then tying the game on a 3-pointer from Kadee Milligan. The Lady Bulldogs went to the locker room trailing the league-leading Lady Eagles by only three points (24-21).

The game turned quickly as the second half started as the Lady Bulldogs turned the ball over numerous times under their own basket when Eldorado went to a full-court press. By the time the quarter was over the lead had grown from 3 points to 22 points and the outcome was no longer in doubt.

“We’ve said all year that Eldorado has some scorers, good length, and they defend well,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “We kind of lost our focus at the start of the second half even though we have had some success breaking presses this year. Our girls battled and competed though. We got behind in the first half and I was proud of their effort in coming to close that deficit.”

1 2 3 4 F

ELD 17 7 29 14 67

CWC 7 14 10 15 46

ELD - Paige Munds 22, Emma Wargel 20, Karis Lane 13, Lexie Mitchell 6, Lilly Mosby 4, Emilee Sigler 2.

CWC - Sydney Lucas 15, Kadee Milligan 10, Elleigh Gray 10, Mariah VanMatre 8, Jessica Smith 3.

JV Game: CWC 35, Eldorado 24

CWC - Greyson Huff 11, Meagan Healy 8, Lily Pollard 8, Jasmine Smith 5, Luci Stubblefield 3.