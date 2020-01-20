Olney RCHS Head Softball Coach Matt Powell said, "I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with Kaylei in her final season as a Lady Tiger and am anxious to see her get to play college softball next year. Kaylei will need to be a leader for us this season and her position (catcher) provides her the perfect opportunity to do so. She has been working hard in the weightroom and giving our younger players the help and guidance they need to continue to improve. Kaylei has been a dual sport athlete (softball and swimming) during her time at RCHS, earning four varsity letters in the pool and three on the diamond. In addition to being very successful in her athletics, she excels in the classroom as well. She has the tools to be very successful at the collegiate level. I look forward to watching her compete for us this Spring as an Olney Lady Tiger and finishing her high school career with a solid senior season.