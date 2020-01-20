Orion hosted Morrison and Sherrard for varsity girls basketball games last week.

The Chargers tamed the Morrison Fillies 45-29 on Monday, Jan. 13. During the Hoops for Hope game on Thursday, Jan. 16, Sherrard topped Orion 49-18. In Monday night’s game, Orion led Morrison 13-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Fillies edged the Chargers 6-5 in the second, but Orion still went into halftime with an 18-14 lead. The Chargers put 14 points on the board to eight points for the Fillies in the third. In the fourth, Orion outscored Morrison 13-7. Jennie Abbott and Olivia Farwell each spun in 10 points for the Chargers. Hailey James added seven; Courtney Farwell, six; and Abby Watson, Marly Lillibridge, Payton Bowling and Riley Filler, three each. Orion had no treys, while Sherrard had two. The Chargers popped in 11 of 21 free throws. Olivia Farwell and Courtney Farwell both shot 2-for-2; James, 3-for-4; and Watson and Lillibridge, each 1-for-2. Meanwhile, the Fillies were 7-for-15. Orion was whistled for 19 fouls and Morrison for 14.

In the sophomore game, the hosts edged Morrison 32-30. Adah Swanson fired in 18 points for Orion. Ella Sundberg added six; Mary Mohr and Kasey Filler, three each; and Madeline Nightingale, two. Orion rifled in two triples, one each by Mohr and Kasey Filler. Morrison had three. The Chargers made eight of 18 free throws. Nightingale was 2-for-2; Swanson, 4-for-7; and Sundberg, 2-for-4. Meanwhile, the Fillies put in nine of 26.

On Thursday night, Orion and Sherrard players dedicated their efforts to loved ones who had battled cancer. Proceeds went to the memorial fund for Tim Swanson, Adah’s father.

In the varsity game, Sherrard surged to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter and steadily built its advantage after that. Swanson and Bowling each posted four points; Watson and Riley Filler, three apiece; and James and Courtney Farwell, two each. Orion had no threes, while Sherrard had 11. The Chargers were 2-for-6 at the charity stripe. Watson shot 1-for-2. The Tigers made four of 10 freebies. Orion committed eight fouls and Sherrard, six. The Tigers won the sophomore game 42-19. Nightingale and Sundberg each netted five points; Mohr, four; Kasey Filler and Swanson, two apiece; and Thea Brown, one. Sundberg drained Orion’s only three. Sherrard had four. Toeing the free-throw line, the Chargers put in two of six attempts. Nightingale shot 1-for-2. The Tigers were 4-for-16. Orion was charged with 15 fouls and Sherrard with 19.