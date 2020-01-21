The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m.

LEWISTOWN-The Illinois Valley Archaeological Society (IVAS) will meet Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Dickson Mounds Museum beginning at 7 p.m.

Featured speaker will be Miranda Yancey, Archaeological Site Files Technician, Illinois State Museum Research & Collections Center, Springfield, who will present a talk titled “Brooklyn Beginnings: The Settlement and Founders of a Historic Black Town in Southern Illinois”.

This event is free and the public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be available following the presentation.

Brooklyn, Illinois is known as the first majority Black town to be incorporated in the United States.

Nearly 40 years prior to incorporation, Brooklyn was one of the few settlements in the area that allowed African Americans to purchase lots and build homes.

The Illinois State Archaeological Survey (ISAS), a division of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois, partnered with Brooklyn’s historical society and city officials in an ongoing effort known as the Brooklyn Public Engagement Program.

The overall goal of this project is to revitalize the town by reconstituting its past through historical and archaeological research. This research has led to a more thorough understanding of the town's antebellum history and its remembered founder, ''Mother'' Priscilla Baltimore.

This understanding recognizes that the oral tradition is not a precise account of events, but it is essentially true.

This lecture will discuss the formation of the town and its initial growth, as well as Priscilla Baltimore, other early Brooklyn residents, and some of the town’s early institutions.

Ms. Yancey earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and a Master of Science degree in Geography at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Following graduate school, she worked for the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, or ISAS, a division of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois. She was based at the ISAS American Bottom Field Station and worked as an archaeologist and GIS specialist for the office until late 2018. During her time with ISAS, she participated in archaeological fieldwork and research across southern Illinois.

Major projects she was a part of include the New Mississippi River Bridge project in East St. Louis and the Brooklyn Public Engagement Program.

Since December of 2018 Miranda has been employed by the Illinois State Museum where she manages the Illinois Inventory of Archaeological Sites. Her duties include developing a new data model for the Illinois archaeological sites GIS database, managing a mapping platform of archaeological sites, assigning official trinomials to all newly discovered sites across Illinois, and archiving visits to Illinois sites by CRM and research archaeologists.

The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations.

For more information call 309-547-3721 or TTY 217.782.9175 or visit the museum's web site, http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/welcome-dickson-mounds.

Also check out weekly updates on Facebook at “Illinois State Museum – Dickson Mounds”.