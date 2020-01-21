COLCHESTER — At the Colchester Lions Club Thurs. Jan. 16 meeting, Lions District Governor Tony Holland gave an update of Lions activities on the district level, conducted a Lions Club quiz, and inducted Colchester Lions Club new members: Sydney Broadhead, Jamie Sullivan, Corrie Logan, Krista Davis, Chris Davis, and Tim Helwig.

Colchester Lions Pres. Roger Runquist announced the annual pancakes, sausage, biscuits, and gravy meal will be Sat. March 7.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests enjoyed the meal of baked potatoes with a selection of a variety of toppings.

— Submitted by Marilyn L. Shelley