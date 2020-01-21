By Carol Groves
For The Carmi Times An oversized semi Kencor truck driven
by a driver named Larry had come to
Carmi from Alberta Canada on his
way to Houston Texas at approximately
11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The truck weighed 80,000 pounds with a
17-feet-high load. Everything was going fine
until the driver attempted to cross the railroad
tracks just outside of Carmi.
The truck cab crossed safely but the trailer
became stuck when about the middle of the load
swagged down onto the track and stuck there.
The driver had been routed to use the back
roads and his truck became stuck at the crossing
on County Road 1238, 1450 North. Train traffic
was stopped for approximately three hours. Bob
Wilson, owner of Les Wilson Drilling of Carmi
came to the rescue and pulled the truck off the
railroad tracks.