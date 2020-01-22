Farm women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that is moving management, assets, and opportunities to a new wave of farmers across the country.

At Annie’s Project courses, farm women become empowered to be better business partners or sole operators through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.

Annie’s Project is a six-week course that is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing, and the legal field. There's plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It's a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm women.

Whether new or experienced, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets and other necessary skills are vital. Learning them in a friendly environment where questions and discussion are welcomed, allow the learning process to flourish.

Annie’s Project courses have successfully reached more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states.

The next Annie's Project is being co-sponsored by University of Illinois Extension, Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit, and Fulton County Farm Bureau starting in March.

Annie’s Project is designed to help farm women develop their management and decision making skills in the dynamic, complex world of agriculture.

Dates for the six-session series will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 17, 19, 24, 26, 31, and April 2, with each session running 6 to 9 p.m. at the Fulton County Farm Bureau, 15411 N IL 100 Hwy, Lewistown, IL.

Check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a light supper being served each evening.

The cost of the program is $50 and is payable by the registration deadline March 2.

If you are an Annie's Project Alumni and would like a refresher, the cost is $30. Checks should be payable to University of Illinois.

Pre-registration is required by Feb., 1. Online registration is available at https://go.illinois.edu/AnniesProject2020

For more information contact, Christine Belless, cbelless@illinois.edu or call 309-547-3711.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in any event listed in this news release, contact your local Extension office.