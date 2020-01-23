The Canton Frosh girls’ basketball team defeated Dunlap 47-39 with 31 of those 47 points coming from Alivia Hootman.

She was the only Lady Giant to score in double digits.

Karlee Zumstein added eight points followed by Lily Giles with five points.

Ryleigh Moser scored two points in the victory.

The Lady Giants were trailing at the end of the first quarter 16-8, but managed to tie the game at halftime at 23.

At the end of three, the Lady Giants were leading by two points before putting the game away in the fourth quarter.