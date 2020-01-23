IMS Wresting remains undefeated after wrestling in Morton Tuesday night improving 7-0 on the season.
Said Coach Brian Wilcoxen, “We split matches in the starting lineup (5 of 7), but were a much deeper team as with last week. Back in Bloomington next weekend.”
Results as follows:
Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (7-0)
Canton (70) vs. Morton (39)
65- Hardesty (c) by FF
70- M. Steele (c) by FF
75- Lawson (c) by FF
80- Jochums (c)by FF
85- Marvin (m) pinned Carrier (c)
90- Lenning (m) dec 8-2 Lockwood (c)
95- Jones (m) pinned Oaks (c)
100- Murphy (c) pinned Watson (m)
105- Harn (c) maj dec 16-2 Marvin (m)
112- McKee (m) pinned Siemon (c)
119- Almasy (m) pinned Putman (c)
126- Dunlap (c) pinned Kendall (m)
135- Smith (m) pinned Marvel (c)
145- Losey (m) pinned Jones (c)
155- Fawcett (c) pinned Bass (m)
167- Bond (c) pinned Stroud (m)
185- Eustice (c) by FF
215- Brawdy (c) by FF
Hwt- Kessler (c) by FF
Exhibition:
Hedges (c) pinned Grethey (m)
Herrman (m) pinned Rosich (c)
Bjoring (m) dec 6-0 Kees (c)