CANTON-The American food system is very complex and confusing, said registered dietitian Leslie Rusch-Bayer, and when it comes to food sensitivity, “the trick is figuring out what it is and how it impacts you.”

Rusch-Bayer,who works at the Couri Center for Gynecology and Integrative Women’s Health in Peoria, spoke on the subject of food sensitivity Thursday evening at Parlin-Ingersoll Library in Canton.

The symptoms of food sensitivity include:

•Weight changes: weight gain, abnormal abdominal swelling, problems losing weight

•Joint pain/arthritis

•Fatigue/depression/anxiety

•Gastrointestinal disorders: diarrhea, acid reflex, bloating, etc.

•Headaches/migraines

•Skin disorders: rashes, post-pubescent acne, eczema, psoriasis

•Laboratory values: cholesterol, vitamin deficiencies, blood sugar, inflammation

•Chronic infections: urinary tract infections, sinus infections

•Autoimmune disorders: Lupus, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia

Behaviors such as increased hunger and sugar cravings can also signal food sensitivity.

According to Rusch-Bayer, the most accurate way to test for food sensitivity is by blood work which involves exposing the blood to whole foods and checking antibody levels, commonly IgE and IgG.

Changes in IgE levels signifies an allergy, which is an immediate response releasing histamines in the body. It can often lead to a life-threatening response.

On the other hand, IgG levels signify a sensitivity which is a delayed response creating inflammation. Humans experience tolerance levels with food sensitivities which makes it extremely difficult to pin-point the culprit by cutting out the food source alone. This difficulty is increased further by the consumption of processed foods.

Rusch-Bayer said food sensitivities are caused by family history and miscommunication, such as overconsumption of a perceived health superfoods. She cited an example of an individual being told that blueberries are a powerful superfood then eating the fruit in large quantities which triggered a sensitivity, though blueberries in themselves are not a common trigger.

Rusch-Bayer’s plan of care for patients include taking a close look at the patient’s family history and diet, completing the food sensitivity lab then having an in-depth discussion regarding the results of the lab.

After finding the patient’s trigger(s), the goal is then to remove the food and restore the gut back to a heathy state, which can take seven to nine months.

Rusch-Bayer also shared the top food sensitivities which are almonds, cashews, peanuts, gluten, eggs (including white and/or yolk), soy, cow dairy, brewers and/or bakers yeast and coconut.

She concluded the program with a question and answer session.