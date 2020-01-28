Thirteen Boy Scout troops visited Dickson Mounds Museum Saturday to tour the grounds and participate in programs to earn their Indian lore and archaeology badges.

CANTON-Thirteen Boy Scout troops visited Dickson Mounds Museum Saturday to tour the grounds and participate in programs to earn their Indian lore and archaeology badges.

One workshop involved learning about the definition of archaeology and the process of excavations from Dr. Brooke Morgan of the Illinois State Museum.

“We learn a lot about people through what they leave behind,” said Morgan.

Before an excavation begins, a grid system is laid out to systemically dig to keep a clear record of where artifacts are found. Following excavation, these items are identified in order to interpret what natives were doing when alive.

Morgan also explained federal and state laws regarding excavations, such as the National Historic Preservation Act which assists in preventing the looting of excavation sites.

Morgan led Scouts an in activity involving the “excavation” of their own site, called the Dickson Site.

Scouts were split into groups with each group receiving a bag of artifacts they needed to identify and note into their tabulation sheet.

Morgan stressed that keeping clear, detailed notes is one of the most important skills in archaeology as “once things are removed from the ground, you can’t put them back.”

A comparative collection of artifacts was available to help Scouts identify their items.

Morgan showed Scouts how the artifacts helps point to different tribes, including Woodland and Mississippians. For example, big spear points indicate Woodland Natives as the Mississippians favored small spear points.

Morgan also emphasized how the depth at which artifacts are found also indicate how old the artifacts are in comparison to others in the same area.

Per badge requirements, Morgan shared career opportunities available to those interested in archaeology: field archaeology, curator in a museum, analytical specialist, illustrator/graphic designer and educator.

Additionally, Scouts learned from Caleb Kotewa, Illinois State Museum, how Natives utilized the resources around them for hunting, tools and games.

The types of artifacts used point to the era the Native was from, such a large spear being used to hunt megafauna animals such as mammoths and other giant creatures. Natives were able to approach the giant animals as the animals did not perceive them as a threat, and they were able to directly stab them.

The large animals eventually died off, however, so Natives then hunted smaller animals such as deer which were more skittish. Natives then adapted their weapons which included putting awls onto long spears to throw at the small animals they could not approach.

The bow and arrow began to be utilized in the last 1,000 years.

Animal bones were also frequently utilized as weapons, Scouts learned.

Games, such as ring in pin — modern day ball in cup — were frequently utilized as they helped develop eye hand coordination and patience.

Flintknapping demonstrations took place as well, and visitors learned about ancient pottery from Christa Christensen, Curator of Education at Dickson Mounds.

Weather permitting, fire starting and spear throwing demonstrations from Kotewa were also on the agenda.