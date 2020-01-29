The Canton Art on Main Fine Arts Festival is happy to announce they have received national recognition as #96 of the 100 Best Shows in America in Fine Art & Design from Sunshine Artists Magazines 200 best of 2019.

CANTON-The Canton Art on Main Fine Arts Festival is happy to announce they have received national recognition as #96 of the 100 Best Shows in America in Fine Art & Design from Sunshine Artists Magazines 200 best of 2019.

Sunshine Artist is America’s premier art and craft show magazine. Announced in September; Canton Art on Main was featured in Sunshine Artists September 2019 issue that featured all of Sunshine Artist’s 27th Annual 200 Best.

This is not the first time Canton’s Art on Main Fine Arts Festival has received recognition. In 2015 they received Illinois State recognition at the Illinois Main Street Conference held in Carbondale.

The Fine Arts Festival won the Lt. Governor’s Award for Excellence in Downtown Revitalization in Organization for the creation and execution of the Art on Main Fine Arts Festival program.

The Canton Art on Main Fine Arts Festival was created in 2012 by a group of Canton area artists, art enthusiasts and art collectors under the organization of the Canton Main Street Program.

The first Fine Arts Festival began its planning in 2012 and launched its first show June 1 and 2, 2013.

The 2013 show featured 21 artists from all around the Central Mid-West and has only grown from there featuring 36 artists during it’s 2019 show.

The Canton Art on Main committee is currently planning its 2020 show for this June.

Call for Artists for the 2020 Show set for June 6 and 7

The Canton Art on Main Fine Arts Festival is currently seeking artists to apply to participate in their 2020 show to be held on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday June 7 in Canton.

Artist applications can be found online, www.cantonartonmain.com.

Canton Art on Main is a juried show and all rules and regulations can be found in the artist application. Deadline for artist applications are due by Feb. 14.

For more information on the Art on Main Fine Arts Festival, to apply to be in the show, to volunteer, or to become a sponsor, please contact Amanda Woodruff, (309) 647-2677 or awoodruff@cantonillinois.org.