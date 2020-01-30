The following is a statement

from Illinois Farm

Bureau President Richard

Guebert, Jr., regarding

President Trump’s

signing of the United

States-Canada-Mexico

Agreement (USMCA).

“Today’s ceremonial

signing of the USMCA

continues the momentum

farmers have been

looking for since late 2018.

We appreciate President

Trump and his administration

for their leadership

on this bipartisan-backed

trade deal.

“This agreement is a

great and vital victory

that will set the stage for

increased agricultural

opportunity in 2020 and

the years to come.

“One in every five

acres in Illinois is planted

to feed Mexican and

Canadian consumers. As

farmers prepare for the

2020 planting season,

hope is on the horizon for

our Illinois farmers to sell

what they grow.”

The Illinois Farm

Bureau is a member of the

American Farm Bureau

Federation, a national

organization of farmers

and ranchers.

Founded in 1916, IFB is

a non-profit, membership

organization directed

by farmers who join

through their county Farm

Bureau.

IFB has a total membership

of more than 386,291

and a voting membership

of 79,159.

IFB represents three out

of four Illinois farmers.