LEWISTOWN-Those who want their barrows to be eligible for the County Rate-of-Gain Contest or the Illinois State Fair Premiere Contest must have their barrows weighed and tattooed before they are 35 days old.

For State Fair, all barrows must have been farrowed on or after Jan. 1, 2020.

For State Fair Premiere Barrows, the farrowing date is on or after February 10.

All pigs must be tattooed by April 15, this year. Barrows must be castrated and ear-notched prior to tattooing.

Both purebred and crossbred pigs are eligible.

Each exhibitor may nominate a maximum of 25 barrows at the time of tattooing. Pigs cannot weigh more than the equivalent of 1.0 pounds per day of age when tattooed.

Potential exhibitors should read the rules and deadlines carefully, and check the age and weight per day of age to determine when they will need to weigh in their swine.

Tattooing of barrows can be done at the Extension Office in Fulton County by appointment only, and must be done by the deadlines listed.

To schedule an appointment, or for more information, call Janis Blout at the Extension Office, 547-3711.