LEWISTOWN-At Dickson Mounds Museum on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m., John James Audubon’s vibrant, life-size images for “The Birds of America” will be the subject of a gallery talk presented by Illinois State Museum Associate Curator of Art Douglas Stapleton.

“The Birds of America” images are considered masterpieces of early American art. They continue to this day to be a standard of comparison for bird illustrators.

The gallery talk will include a brief overview of Audubon in his time, his predecessors, his competition, and the trials and tribulations of bringing his project to life in mid-19th century America. Audubon, a naturalist, artist, hunter, showman, and conservationist, was a maverick in his day, and his legacy has come to mean the very heart of bird conservation.

As part of the event, the nearby Native Trails Winery will host a wine tasting at the museum and will have wine available for purchase by the glass. Those attending will have the opportunity to sample one of seven wines made from locally-grown grapes. Other refreshments will also be available.

Visitors are invited to enjoy the gallery talk and view the prints currently on exhibit at Dickson Mounds. Registration is not required.

The Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309/547-3721 or TDD 217/782-9175.