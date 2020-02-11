Adrianne Bentzinger, Canton, has been named to the Dean's List at Drake University.

DES MOINES, IOWA- Adrianne Bentzinger, Canton, has been named to the Dean's List at Drake University.

To be eligible for the Deans' List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake. Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students.

Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools. Drake students, faculty, and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa's capital city. In return, Drake enriches the city through its own cultural offerings, considerable economic impact, and many service-learning endeavors, which channel the talent and energy of the Drake students toward meeting the needs of the community.