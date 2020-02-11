McDonald’s held a VIP Open House event and ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon to celebrate their remodel.

CANTON-McDonald’s held a VIP Open House event and ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon to celebrate their remodel.

Along with an updated look, the renovation centers around the installation of kiosks from which customers can order their food.

“We’re not taking away jobs,” said owner Blake Kosanovich. “We’re actually looking to hire an additional 20 people. It’s a step into the 20th century.”

His wife and business partner, Alison Kosanovich, added that the employees usually seen in the front of restaurant will be moved to other parts of the business.

“The kiosk is there to make sure your order is correct,” she said.

The remodel also features special tables, called sparkle tables, in the kid’s area that lights up when touched.

“It keeps kids up and going and keeps them active,” said Blake Kosanovich.

“We just want to say thank you to Canton. They’ve been great to work with,” he added.

The Kosanovichs also own the two Macomb locations and the Farmington restaurant.