CUBA-Cuba Elementary will hold its annual screening for children ages 3-5 years. Children will be screened in the areas of motor skills, concepts, language, hearing and vision.

Screenings will be held at Cuba Elementary School Wednesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 a.m. to noon.

This will also be ‘Kindergarten Round-Up’ for the 2020-21 school year.

Thursday, Early Beginnings will do screenings for birth to 3-years old.

Screenings are by appointment only, which must be scheduled in advance by calling Cuba Elementary, 309-785-8054.

Allow one hour for the screening process.