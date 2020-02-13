The Spoon River College Office of Community Outreach is offering a Pharmacy Technician Program in Canton this Spring.

CANTON – The Spoon River College Office of Community Outreach is offering a Pharmacy Technician Program in Canton this Spring. This affordable 12-week program prepares students for a career as a Pharmacy Technician in a retail or hospital setting.

Classes will be held Wednesday evenings, March 11 to June 3, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Spoon River College Canton Campus.

In Illinois, obtaining a state license allows people to work as a pharmacy tech for two years. After two years, they are required to become certified by passing a national exam, administered by the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB).

This program at SRC will provide students with the basic skills necessary for an entry level career as a pharmacy technician in a hospital or retail pharmacy setting. In addition, the coursework will prepare students to sit for the PTCB certification exam. This course is taught by a licensed Certified Pharmacy Technician.

Coursework includes: Origin and history of pharmacy, drug regulation and controls, routes and formulations, transcribing of Physician’s orders, correct medication packaging, calculating doses, labeling prescriptions, preparing IVs, drug distribution systems, and the top 200 drugs Brand/Generic.

FREE Information Session on this Program:

Interested in the Pharmacy Technician program but have questions? Attend this free informational session to meet the instructor and learn about the program. If you have any questions about educational requirements, what you will learn in class, career opportunities after the program, etc., this would be a great opportunity to find out those answers.

Please register for this FREE information session that will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to noon at the Spoon River College Canton Campus.

Pre-registration is required. Classes will be held at the Spoon River College Canton Campus, 23235 N. County Highway 22 outside of Canton.

For more information or to register, call Spoon River College, 309-649-6260 or register online at https://src.augusoft.net.