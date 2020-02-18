WYOMING- Brittany Schaffer, 26, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:50 p.m. at home, surrounded by family after her long battle with cancer. She was born May 20, 1993 in Peoria to parents, Lori Smith and Larry Schaffer.

She is survived by her mother, Lori Smith of Wyoming; father, Larry (Doug) Schaffer of Wyoming; two brothers, Justin (Miranda) Schaffer and their daughter, Sage, of Killeen, TX, and Richard Schaffer of Wyoming; grandparents, Roger and Candy Smith of Chillicothe, Phyllis and Scott Menold of Princeville, and grandmother, Judy Schaffer of Wyoming; uncle Tony Schaffer and his wife, Teresa of Wyoming; uncle Ron Smith and his wife, Margaret of Peoria; and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Schaffer.

Brittany graduated from Stark County High School in 2011, where she was a member of the dance team. She loved spending time with family, attending concerts, playing games, spoiling her niece, and caring for others even when fighting for her life. She was also a member of the Wyoming American Legion Women’s Auxiliary 91. Brittany had a strong, courageous and outgoing soul. The family would like to give a special thanks to the community that supported them and Brittany during her long battle, St. Jude Midwest Affiliate and all the staff that cared for her. We cannot express our gratitude enough.

A funeral mass will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming. Father John Cyr will officiate. Burial will be in St. Dominic Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Midwest Affiliate or the Ronald McDonald House.