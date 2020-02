Notice is hereby given that the "Testing of the Automatic Tabulating Equipment" required by 10 ILCS 5/24A-9 or 24B-9 will be held on FEBRUARY 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the office of the County Clerk, Room 106 at the Courthouse in Louisville.

As prescribed by the Election Code, this is open to representatives of the political parties, the press and the public.

Dated: February 17, 2019

Brenda Britton Election Authority