As people age the fear of falling can cause older adults to limit their activities, which can result in physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater. To address this concern, Fairfield Memorial Hospital offers A Matter of Balance Program periodically that helps area residents reduce their fear of falling and increase activity levels.

“As I continue this program I am humbled by the dedication each patient shows while putting forth the determination in these classes. Each patient benefits from these classes in various ways and I’m proud of the progress they have made,” stated Jennifer Bowers, PTA, Director of Therapy Services.

For more information on A Matter of Balance Program and when the next classes will be held, please call (618) 847-8256 for more information.