CANTON—District 66 Board of Education members were updated on how school improvement plans were progressing at each of the five Canton schools during their regular monthly meeting Wednesday.

Personnel from Canton High School, Ingersoll Middle School, Eastview Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Westview Elementary discussed goals which had been set at each school concerning math, English and language arts and social and emotional learning, noting how many of those goals had been met and how many still needed progress. All schools noted progress even in areas which needed improvement.

Curriculum Director Jason Parsons remarked on the amount of work each principal had put into the goal setting process and commended the school staffs on their continuous improvement.

Board member Jane Lewis also spoke on how proud she was of the administration and staff of each of the schools, noting they were going a great job for the students of the district.

Under the good news portion of the agenda, the board recognized Stacey Murphy, health teacher at Canton High School, for being named the 2020 Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year and Carlye Beadles, paraprofessional at Lincoln Elementary, for being named the 2020 Canton Area Commerce Citizen of the Year.

The board also thanked the Canton Church of the Brethren for their donation of winter clothing.