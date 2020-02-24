MACOMB — The McDonough County Board's ESDA and claims committee met this week and discussed counting efforts for the federal census. Diane Bloom is in charge of a nine-county effort through the Western Illinois Regional Council.

Bloom said she has grant funds available for the county and for Blandinsville, Colchester, and Bushnell. She said Macomb has received a separate federal grant.

"This is really a critical time," Bloom told the committee. She said her grant will pay reimbursements for the cost of any census gathering efforts. She said Blandinsvile will post yard signs as a census reminder, and that she has such marketing materials available for others.

County Board Chairman Scott Schwerer introduced committee member Dave Nissen as the new committee chairman. Schwerer said Ken Durkin is being appointed to the county board and will serve on the committee. The board chairman said he is also appointing Travis Hiel to the county board.

Emergency Services Director Edgar Rodriguez reported that he has posted several items on the new McDonough County Alert system, 23 in January and 11 so far in February. There are at least 451 email registrations for the free service and 621 others have received text messages encouraging them to join.

Rodriguez said registration options are available at www.mcesda.com/get-informed. The committee voted to recommend acceptance of memoranda of understanding with Macomb and Bushnell for their partnership in the alert system. Memos for participating townships are being prepared.

The ESDA director said he has sent out five travel advisories and 27 weather notifications on the McDonough County Alert system. Rodriguez said he is now certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send wireless alerts and emergency alerts on the Federal Alert System.

"I have conducted two tests on this system and a test will be available for public participation in September," Rodriguez said. He noted the county alert system will transmit Amber alerts from the Illinois State Police.

Macomb and McDonough County have been asked to participate in a statewide terrorism drill, according to Rodriguez. He said there will be a "dirty bomb" scenario this fall with Macomb possibly designated as a center to receive victims.

