The Henry County Board met Thursday February 20 during regular session. The Board rapidly moved through the regular Agenda items.

The appointment of several Boards were made as follows

Dr. Tom Daniels DDS was appointed to the Henry County Board of Health.

Brian D. Johnson was appointed to the Kewanee Airport Authority

Janet Holmberg was made as the Henry County Freedom of Information Officer.

Other appointments were held over til the next meeting. Several action items were addressed. These included the approval of a groundwater ordinance in conjunction with some underground storage tanks in Hooppole that had been removed sometime during the 90's. Remediation had not been done at that time.

Approval of Phases 3,4, and 5 of the Jail parking lot project were done. There is grant money that is to be applied for to help pay for this project.

Approval of the general materials and the bituminous materials bids was done, as well as the approval of the Edford Bridge project bids.

An ordinance regarding Cannabis Prohibitions for Henry County was not moved on pending further research in the matter.

Motion to adjourn was made and seconded. Next meeting of the County Board will be Thursday March 19.